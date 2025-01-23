No political agenda behind study committee, avers KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that all farmer suicides were government murders, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the present crisis was because of the wrong decisions of Revanth Reddy’s government and failure to fulfill promises. Speaking to media after the first meeting of the study committee of the party formed to study the farmer suicides in the state, Rama Rao said that there was no political agenda behind the committee and it was only to study the issue of farmer suicides and stand by the farmers. KTR said the tragic incident of a farmer committing suicide at a bank in Adilabad was the trigger for forming this committee.

The committee would begin its work from Adilabad district on January 24. Over the next month, it would visit all districts and interact with farmers from all sectors to study various issues, including the status of loan waivers, electricity supply, farming conditions, availability of support prices, bonuses, purchase centers, and the functionality of Rythu Vedikas. The committee would examine the ground-level challenges faced by farmers, analyse the causes of suicides, and submit its findings to both KCR and the state government. KCR’s compassion and concern for farmers, KTR said, was unparalleled among the current rulers.

He highlighted ‘revolutionary initiatives’ such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free electricity, abolition of land revenue and water taxes, Mission Kakatiya to restore water bodies, Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, Kaleshwaram, and Sitarama projects. KTR claimed that during their rule, BRS distributed over 6.47 lakh ration cards through Mee-Seva centres. Unlike the Congress government, BRS does not need exaggerated publicity, KTR said, accusing the government of neglecting public grievances while filing illegal cases against opposition leaders and arresting people over social media posts.