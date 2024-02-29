No restriction for BRS's Chalo Medigadda, says minister Uttam Kumar reddy

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has made a statement regarding the planned protest or rally called "Chalo Medigadda" by the opposition party BRS (Bharatiya Rashtravadi Samanvaya) in Telangana. The minister mentioned that there will be no restrictions imposed on the BRS members participating in the event. Additionally, he invited Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to visit the site as well.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy further stated that he has instructed officials to cooperate with the opposition BRS members during their visit to Medigadda. He emphasized that there will be no restrictions placed on the BRS members, contrasting with the reported restrictions in place at the location.

It appears that KCR visited the Medigadda barrage and observed issues or concerns, potentially related to its construction or maintenance. He said that KCR who claimed to have played a significant role in the development of the Kaleshwaram project should seek an apology from the people of the state in response to the situation at the Medigadda barrage.