No shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG

The Telangana government has appealed to the people not to panic as there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or domestic LPG anywhere in the state. In a statement on Tuesday, the Civil Supplies department clarified that the supply chain from oil refineries to local depots is fully operational, and self-sufficient stock is available to meet the regular daily requirements of all citizens across all districts.

Recent reports of long queues and temporary "No Stock" boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fuelled by false rumours, the statement said.

“When motorists unnecessarily rush to bunks to fill their tanks to full capacity, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots,” it added. Furthermore, recent administrative changes regarding advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have caused minor, temporary logistical adjustments for some local dealers.

This is solely an internal administrative measure and has nothing to do with a lack of supplies, the statement said. To manage the situation and ensure equitable distribution, the Central and state governments, in close coordination with OMCs and the Police department, are actively monitoring fuel outlets. Strict action will be taken against anyone found hoarding fuel, engaging in black-marketing or illegally diverting domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use.

The government appeals to all citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying. We strongly advise the public to trust only official communications and refrain from believing or forwarding unverified rumours on social media. For any queries or to report irregularities, citizens are encouraged to contact the Civil Supplies dept toll-free number: 1967.