Nodal officer for each district to resolve ex-servicemen issues: DGP Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday held fourth meeting of the ex-servicemen welfare committee in his chambers in Lakdikapul.

The committee members submitted a detailed report on action taken on agenda points of previous meeting.

A number of issues related to the welfare of ex-servicemen such as employment, relaxation of education qualification, housing, IT training and payment of ex-gratia were discussed.

DGP has assured them that all grievances related to them will be resolved on priority and promised of appointing a nodal officer for each district.