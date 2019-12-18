Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nodal officer for each district to resolve ex-servicemen issues: DGP Mahender Reddy

Nodal officer for each district to resolve ex-servicemen issues: DGP Mahender Reddy
Highlights

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday held fourth meeting of the ex-servicemen welfare committee in his chambers in

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday held fourth meeting of the ex-servicemen welfare committee in his chambers in Lakdikapul.

The committee members submitted a detailed report on action taken on agenda points of previous meeting.

A number of issues related to the welfare of ex-servicemen such as employment, relaxation of education qualification, housing, IT training and payment of ex-gratia were discussed.

DGP has assured them that all grievances related to them will be resolved on priority and promised of appointing a nodal officer for each district.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top