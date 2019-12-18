Nodal officer for each district to resolve ex-servicemen issues: DGP Mahender Reddy
Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday held fourth meeting of the ex-servicemen welfare committee in his chambers in Lakdikapul.
The committee members submitted a detailed report on action taken on agenda points of previous meeting.
A number of issues related to the welfare of ex-servicemen such as employment, relaxation of education qualification, housing, IT training and payment of ex-gratia were discussed.
DGP has assured them that all grievances related to them will be resolved on priority and promised of appointing a nodal officer for each district.
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT