Nomination rush in Jubilee Hills: 20 contestants file papers

For the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 11, as many as 11 nominations were filed by the aspiring candidates on the second day. So far, 20 candidates filed 22 nomination papers.

The process of filing nominations began on Monday at MRO Office, Shaikpet, Road No 2, Banjara Hills. Assistant Returning Officer Prem Kumar said that on Tuesday as many as 11 nominations were received from the candidates.

The nominations were filed by the independents – Bingi Ramulu, Kandadi Manipal Reddy, Gonti Sreekanth, Mulya Sanjeevulu, Panugotu Lalasingh, Vemula Vikram Reddy, Pabbathi Srikrishna, Machcherla Venkat Reddy (Paata Party), Mohammed Mansoor Ali (Anna YSR Congress), Jajula Bhaskar (Shramajeevi Party) And Lantu Chandra Shekhar (All India Kisan Janata Party).

ARO Prem Kumar said that Vemula Vikram Reddy, an independent filed his nomination papers twice.

The city police made foolproof arrangements at the Shaikpet MRO office in view of the nominations filing process. To maintain order, vehicles were not allowed within a 100-metre radius of the nomination centre.

Senior police officers inspected the security arrangements and reviewed the situation on the ground. The police implemented strict measures to ensure that the nomination process proceeds smoothly and without any untoward incident.

Authorities have also instructed candidates and their representatives to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the police during the filing of nominations.

As per the schedule, nominations will be accepted till October 21. Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 22, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24. Polling for the by-election will be conducted on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14.