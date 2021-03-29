Nomula Bhagat is TRS Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll candidate

Top
The ruling TRS on Monday announced Nomula Bhagat as TRS Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll candidate.

The ruling TRS on Monday announced Nomula Bhagat as TRS Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll candidate. TRS party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave away the B-form to the candidate.

The CM is said to have scrutinized a lot of candidates before finalizing the name of Nomula Bhagat to face Congress candidate Jana Reddy. The TRS party is expecting to grab a huge number of votes in the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll.

It is learned that the Chief Minister himself is monitoring everything related to the bypoll and concealed the name of the candidate from the ministers and the MLAs.

