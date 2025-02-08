Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
Notice issued to State & complainant in Raja Singh’s plea
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Friday heard the criminal petition filed by MLA T Raja Singh and 20...
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Friday heard the criminal petition filed by MLA T Raja Singh and 20 others, seeking quash of proceedings in a criminal case registered against them in CC.No. 473 of 2023 and issued notices to State government and Saifabad SI M Tajam Reddy, directing them to respond within two weeks.
He adjourned the petition to February 21 for further hearing. The judge was hearing the petition filed by Singh and 20 others seeking a direction to “quash” the proceedings registered against them on the file of First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally.
The case was registered as they held a “dharna” on June 18, at GHMC head office demanding removal of illegal constructions on nalas and clear nalas in GHMC limits without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities and also violating Covid norms in vogue.