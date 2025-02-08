Notice issued to State & complainant in Raja Singh’s plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Friday heard the criminal petition filed by MLA T Raja Singh and 20 others, seeking quash of proceedings in a criminal case registered against them in CC.No. 473 of 2023 and issued notices to State government and Saifabad SI M Tajam Reddy, directing them to respond within two weeks.

He adjourned the petition to February 21 for further hearing. The judge was hearing the petition filed by Singh and 20 others seeking a direction to “quash” the proceedings registered against them on the file of First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally.

The case was registered as they held a “dharna” on June 18, at GHMC head office demanding removal of illegal constructions on nalas and clear nalas in GHMC limits without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities and also violating Covid norms in vogue.