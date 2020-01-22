Notification urged for constable recruitment in Saifabad

Saifabad: A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, the national president of BC Welfare Association, met Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali here at his office and requested him to release the second list of selected candidates for police constable recruitments based on merit, as most of those who were selected under the first list did not join the posts.



Speaking to media after the meeting, Krishnaiah said that the police recruitment notification was issued for 16,295 posts and first list of selected candidates was released recently. However, as many of those who were selected in the first list did not join, many posts were still lying vacant, he said. Krishnaiah said that the team urged the home minister to discuss with the CM on releasing the second list of candidates based on the merit. He said that 6 lakh candidates competed for the posts and many among them were still waiting to get employed, he said. He urged the state government to recruit remaining police constable posts by issuing a separate GO, similar to the one issued for the recruitment of posts Panchayat Raj department in the recent past.

Among those who met the Home Minister were BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Allampalli Ramkoti, Raghava Joshi and others.