Now, a special app will aid cotton farmers

Khammam: Ina move aimed for development of cotton farmers, the government has introduced a new mobile application called Whatsup to simplify the sale of cotton yields at Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) centres. The app is designed to reduce the difficulties farmers face while selling their produce and ensure a smoother, more efficient process.

In the erstwhile Khammam district, farmers cultivate cotton on around four lakh acres of land. To facilitate the purchase of cotton, the government has established 10 CCI centres across the district. The new app aims to streamline the sale process at these centres by providing real-time information to farmers.

According to District Marketing Officer MA Aleem, the app, developed by One Software System Private Limited, links all marketing departments across the state. The app, accessible through the number 889728111, allows farmers to enter their yield details and track loading and unloading activities at CCI points.

“The app provides all necessary information, including updates on loading, unloading, and cotton rates, in multiple languages—Telugu, Hindi, and English,” said Aleem. “Farmers registered with the Department of Agriculture can use the app to receive real-time updates directly from the CCI centers.”

He further added that the app will benefit approximately 1,10,025 cotton farmers in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and 1,09,014 in Khammam district, enabling them to access crucial information from the comfort of their homes.