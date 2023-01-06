Now have a luxurious journey from Palvoncha to Hyderabad

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar toured the district and participated in number of development works along with MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other officers.

He laid foundation stone for the expansion of back top road from Ganesh temple to Pragathi Nagar in the coal town at a cost of Rs.2 crore. He laid the foundation stone for the four lane road work from Ambedkar Centre to Alluri Centre and to Kinnerasani dam to be executed at a cost of Rs5 core.

Ajay also laid foundation stone for the repair works of Palvoncha RTC bus stand and construction of new toilets at a cost of Rs41 lakh and flagged off a new super luxury bus service.

Addressing in various programmes, he said the towns and villages in the State have witnessed rapid growth after creation of smaller districts in the State.

DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, District Library Chairman D Rajender, Municipal Chairperson K Seethalakshmi and others were present on the occasion.