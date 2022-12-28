NRI BRS leader donates 8 guntas of land to State govt

Hyderabad: An NRI BRS leader from London in UK I Ramesh Babu has come forward to donate his eight guntas of land next to the government primary school in Hamaliwada in Mancherial town to the State government.

The NRI from the UK was inspired by Minister K T Rama Rao as part of the government's programme -'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' to provide a corporate style of education in government schools in Telangana. Ramesh Babu met KTR on Tuesday at Pragati Bhavan along with the Telangana State Film, TV and Theaters Development Corporation Chairman Anil Kurmachalam and handed over the related documents.

KTR congratulated NRI Ramesh for his love for the land of Telangana while staying abroad and for participating in such a grand programme. On this occasion, Ramesh said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was making government schools comparable to corporate schools through the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme.