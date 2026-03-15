NSS Agricultural Students Promote Organic Farming

Nagar kurnool: A special National Service Scheme (NSS) camp is being conducted in Indrakal village of Tadoor mandal by fourth-year students of Professor Jayashankar Agricultural College, Palem, under the supervision of officials N. Navatha and Sriramya.

On the second day of the camp, Sunday, an awareness programme was organized for farmers at the Rythu Vedika. Student teams led by Pallavi and Prashanth explained the importance of organic farming, preparation and usage of organic fertilizers. They also provided special training to farmers on how adopting organic farming practices can help them gain higher profits.

Another student team led by Kavya educated farmers on the precautions to be taken while using fertilizers. Farmers were advised to conduct soil testing of their fields once every two or three years. Soil samples were collected from farmers’ fields, and they were informed that agricultural officials would recommend suitable fertilizers based on the soil test reports. The speakers emphasized that farmers are the protectors of the nation.

The organizers stated that special programmes will continue in Indrakal village until the 20th of this month. As part of the camp, students conducted a rally through the main streets of the village and highlighted the importance of social service along with education.

Student teams including Akarsh, Nithin, Vinayak, Praveen, Karthik, Pavitra, Trisha, Chaitanya, Ashwitha and Pallavi created door-to-door awareness under the Swachh Bharat initiative, encouraging villagers to make the village plastic-free. Some areas were also cleaned as part of the programme. They appreciated the support extended by the villagers.

Villagers and 167 students from Palem Agricultural College actively participated in the programme.