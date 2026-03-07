NSUI Distributes Exam Pads to 10th Class Students

Nagar Kurnool: Exam pads were distributed to 10th class students at the Zilla Parishad Boys High School in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters under the leadership of Telangana NSUI leaders Pandem Venkateshwar Reddy and Madireddy Manikantha Reddy. Nearly 200 students received exam pads during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the 10th class is the first important step in a student’s life and that education can help achieve success in life. They encouraged students to study well and reach greater heights in the future. They also assured that the student union would always stand by students in any situation.

They stated that the exam pads were distributed to encourage students and added that the organization would continue to support students through various initiatives in the future. They also announced that every student who secures a 10/10 GPA in the 10th class examinations will be rewarded with Rs. 5,000.

They expressed gratitude to the school headmistress and staff for their cooperation in organizing the programme. NSUI leaders Nikhil, Zakir, Raju, Siddu, Nandu and other leaders along with students participated in the event.