NTPC bags CII Energy Leader Award - 2021

Warangal: NTPC-Ramagudem on Saturday has bagged the CII Energy Award - 2021 consecutively for the third time. The award was conferred on it during the CII Summit on August 24-27.

NTPC-Ramagudem received the prestigious award for its exemplary performance and contribution in the area of energy efficiency and environment protection and implementation of energy management system as per ISO 50001 standards.

Manoj Kumar Jha, AGM-EEMG, Sathish Chandra, Senior Manager of turbine maintenance, and Vivek Kumar, Senior Manager of EEMG, explained the NTPC-Ramagudem's achievements at the CII Summit.

Soumendra Das, General Manager of O&M, and Sunil Kumar, CGM of Ramagudem and Telangana, congratulated the team and lauded them for enabling the corporation bag the award, by achieving excellence in every sphere of the management.

