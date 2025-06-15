NTPC employees motivated to communicate in Hindi

Karimnagar: A Hindi workshop was organised at NTPC Ramagundam for the employees focusing on promoting the use of Hindi in daily and official communication.

The session highlighted practical ways to incorporate Hindi into everyday work life and demonstrated the use of digital applications that can assist employees in using Hindi in their official duties.

The workshop began with remarks from Bijoy Kumar Sikdar, who urged all employees to use Hindi more actively in their daily lives and official communication. To encourage engagement, competitions such as logo making and short video creation were announced. Books were distributed to all participants to support their learning and engagement with the language.

The workshop was conducted by Rupali Ranjan, Corporate Communication Executive in which Pravin K Chaudhary, DGM (HR), Jitendra Kumar, DGM (HR), Adesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Manager (HR), along with other officers and staff members were present.