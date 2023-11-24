NTPC organises vendor meet

Ramagundem: NTPC Ramagundam organised a Vendor Meet - 2023, including “Special Vendor Development Programme for SC/ST & women MSMEs” here on Thursday.

Kedar Ranjan Pandu, HOP (R & T), all GMS, HODS, and other senior officers graced the function. Shailaja was present from Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), Karimnagar. SV Dasharath, Asst. Director, MSME(DFO), Hyderabad, Shri. Kaushik, Branch Mgr., NSIC, Hyderabad and Vikram Pandey, DGM(IT-EOC), NTPC joined the meet online through virtual mode.

Executives of C&M dept., Ramagundam has shown vendors Contracts, Purchase and Stores processes through PPT. Sri. Vikram Pandey, DGM(IT-EOC), educated the vendors regarding functioning of Vendor Payment Portal. In the last leg of the meet, vendors have raised different queries which were smoothly resolved by C&M executives. The program was successfully ended by a Vote of Thanks given by Shri. Sivakumar.P, DGM (C&M)”.