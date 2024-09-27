NTPC Ramagundam wins award

Ramagundem: NTPC Ramagundam has added another feather to its cap by winning multiple prestigious accolades at the Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards 2024, held on 25th September 2024. The plant was honored with the highly coveted ‘Energy Conservation - Industries’ award, a testament to its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and energy efficiency. This esteemed recognition was presented to Kedar Ranjan Pandu, Executive Director (Ramagundam & Telangana), by Pralhad Joshi, Union Cabinet Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of Consumer Affairs, acknowledging the plant’s exemplary efforts in conserving energy within the industrial sector.

Further elevating its stature in the energy sector, NTPC Ramagundam emerged as the winner in the ‘Energy Company Award - Power’ category, an acknowledgment of its consistent performance and leadership in the power generation industry. The award was presented by Anil Razdan, Former Secretary of Power, Government of India, recognizing the plant’s excellence in providing reliable and efficient power.

Moreover, NTPC Ramagundam also demonstrated its growing prominence in the renewable energy landscape by securing the ‘Energy Company Award - Renewable’, further solidifying its position as a leader in both conventional and renewable energy production.

These prestigious awards underscore NTPC Ramagundam’s dedication to innovation, energy conservation, and sustainable development, setting new benchmarks in the power and energy sector.