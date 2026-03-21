‘Numerical gimmickry’: BJP chief

BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress government’s 2026-27 budget, branding it “numerical gimmickry, a failed, false, and fancy budget.”

Addressing the media on Friday at the party’s state office, Rao said the budget offered no tangible results in terms of public welfare or development, despite the Congress being in power for over two and a half years. Mocking Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Rao quipped that the minister might have “accidentally read last year’s budget speech,” as there were no significant changes or new initiatives.

He expressed concern over the education sector, noting that despite claims of an additional Rs 1,000 crore, its share remains only 8 per cent of the budget—far lower than Andhra Pradesh (13 per cent) and Bihar (21 per cent).

On healthcare, Rao accused the government of failing to clear Aarogyasri dues and warned that shifting pensions and benefits to the scheme could bankrupt it. He dismissed terms like Future City as hollow slogans, with no visible development. He further clarified that aerospace industries and infrastructure projects like the Regional Ring Road were achievements of Central schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not state initiatives.