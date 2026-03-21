‘Strategic Leadership Development Programme’ from IIMB

Bengaluru: Jindal Stainless has partnered with the IIMB to co-create a customised ‘Strategic Leadership Development Programme’. The programme is aimed at strengthening strategic thinking, business judgement, and decision-making capabilities among the company’s senior professionals to prepare them for key leadership roles, a release said on Friday.

According to the release, 23 participants of the Leadership Development Programme representing cross-functional domains from Jindal Stainless, will undergo sessions led by the faculty of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

The curriculum, designed under the expertise of IIMB, will engage participants through a highly interactive and experiential pedagogy with a strong emphasis on real-world application.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jindal Stainless managing director, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “As Jindal Stainless continues to scale and grow, preparing a leadership pipeline becomes imperative. Learning from the distinguished faculties at IIM Bangalore will enable our senior leaders to gain fresh perspectives, sharpen their strategic thinking, and navigate complex business environments with greater confidence.

“Initiatives such as this ensure that our leadership depth evolves in step with the organisation’s growth ambitions and global knowledge benchmarks.” IIM Bangalore Dean (Programmes) and Professor (Organizational Behaviour & HRM) Mukta Kulkarni said, “Leadership today requires a combination of strong conceptual knowledge and real-world business perspective. The programme will cover a wide range of topics.