Nutrition Kits Distributed to TB Patients in Gadwal under Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyan

Gadwal: As part of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyan, a special program was organized today at the Old DM&HO Office, Gadwal, where nutrition kits were distributed to tuberculosis (TB) beneficiaries.

The program was held under the leadership of District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. S.K. Siddappa, NCD Program Officer Dr. Sandhya Kiran Mayi, and TB Program Officer Dr. G. Raju. The nutrition kits were handed over to TB patients by ANM Jyothi from Burdpet village.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S.K. Siddappa stressed the importance of providing nutritional support alongside medical treatment for TB patients. He explained that balanced nutrition plays a vital role in recovery and strengthens the body to fight against the disease. “Most TB cases are found among the poor. Hence, identifying such patients and supporting them with monthly nutrition kits during the six-month treatment period is crucial,” he said.

He also appealed to philanthropists and donors in the district to come forward and adopt TB patients, thereby extending their support in the fight against the disease.

The program saw the active participation of Dr. Madhurya, NTEP staff, TB Nodal Person Mr. Hanumantu, ASHA workers, and other health officials, who reaffirmed their commitment to the successful implementation of TB eradication initiatives in the district.