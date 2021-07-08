Official calls CM KCR 'Modern Ashoka'

Karimnagar: The erstwhile Karimnagar district Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) Mamindla Chandra Shekhar Goud has described Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao as a modern 'Ashoka'.

He said the history books have narrations about emperor Ashoka planting trees all over his kingdom to spread greenery. Now the Chief Minister undertook a similar task by means of Haritha Haram to increase the forest cover in Telangana from 24 per cent to 33 per cent.

Shekhar Goud along with his staff planted saplings at the Karimnagar District Transport Department office as part of the 7th phase of Haritha Haram. Speaking on the occasion he said that it was the responsibility of everyone to plant the saplings and to protect them.

Planting saplings would help maintain ecological balance, protect biodiversity, prevent air pollution and increase oxygen level in the atmosphere, the DTC said.

He lauded Rajya Sabha members K Santosh Kumar for taking up the Green Challenge programme for achieving green Telangana. MVIs Ghouss Pasha, Naga Lakshmi, Rajani, Pradeep Kumar, AO, Guru Prasad, staff Lakshmi Narayana, Kalpana, Anjali, Shravani, Karunakar, Dinesh, Ramya, Srikanth, Raouf, Devender, Sadanandam and others participated.