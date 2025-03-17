Officials act blind to LPG supply frauds

Wanaparthy: There is an extra charge of ₹100 per cylinder—take it if you want, otherwise, leave it. But, even after 48 hours, the delivery is not guaranteed. Despite the essential nature of this fuel, frauds in its supply are rampant, authorities remain indifferent.

In some areas of the unified district, certain gas agencies are profiting by selling cylinders at higher prices in blackmarket. According to law, illegal gas refilling is a crime. In urban areas, small cylinders used by bachelors are being illegally refilled and sold. If anyone suspects a cylinder’s weight and complains to the agency or revenue officials, no action is taken. Besides, most hotels and restaurants use domestic cylinders for commercial purposes, causing a financial loss to the government. Additionally, vehicles are being run on cooking gas.

Another concern is that since consumers do not weigh the cylinders when receiving them, some agencies are allegedly taking advantage of the situation.

During emergencies, gas is supplied directly from warehouses without booking, indicating the extent of malpractice. In some places, bookings are shown under rural consumers’ names, while the cylinders are secretly sold elsewhere. Gas cylinders should be delivered free within five km of the dealer’s location. For distances between 5 and 15 km, a charge of ₹20 is permissible, while for distances beyond 15 km, ₹30 can be charged. However, consumers are being forced to pay ₹80 to ₹100, regardless of distance. When questioned, agencies cite “technical issues” and delay deliveries. Those purchasing new cylinders are being forced to buy stoves and pipes along with them. There is a high demand for commercial cylinders in hotels, each selling for up to ₹5,000. The 19.5 kg commercial cylinder is often refilled using domestic gas. Agencies are making a profit of ₹2,550 per cylinder. Traders in Wanaparthy have established connections with rural gas agencies to carry out this illegal business.

The civil supplies officials must wake up and act against the fraudulent gas agencies. There are 1,57,390 connections in the district. Setting up new agencies under government supervision would increase government revenue. This move would also create jobs and ensure timely delivery of cylinders to consumers. People urge District Collector Adarsha Surabhi to focus on the issue.