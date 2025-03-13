Officials brace to meet MGNREGS targets

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil has called upon the employment guarantee officers and staff to meet the targets set under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Additional Collector D Venugopal, along with Vidyachandana of local bodies, held a review meeting through video conference with the district’s Tahsildars, Municipal Commissioners, MPDOs, MPOs and related officials on the implementation of the scheme. They enquired about cluster-wise workdays, progress in property tax collection, pending applications for Dharani, pending applications for LRS etc.

Taking part in the meeting, the Collector said that the focus should be laid on the works with the highest potential to provide employment under the MGNREGS and that 100 days of work should be completed for the employed labourers. He instructed the officials to ensure that there is more labour mobilization in the works being undertaken in the clusters and to provide them with working days. He asked them to complete all the employment guarantee works by March 31.

Agriculture Department Officer Baburao, District Panchayat Officer Chandramouli, PD Housing Shankar, District Education Officer Venkateswara Chari, Panchayat Raj EE Srinivasa Rao, Mission Bhagiratha EE Thirumalesh, Nalini, DLPO Sudheer, and concerned officials participated in the review meeting.