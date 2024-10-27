Live
- Punjab Police seize 105 kg heroin, arrest two associates of Turkey-based smuggler
- Apex consumer court tells SBI Cards to pay Gurgaon woman Rs 47,000 lost in cyber theft
- Fresh bomb threats to hotels in Tirupati, temple also threatened
- Nearly 36 lakh people affected due to cyclone 'Dana' in Odisha: Minister Pujari
- J&K L-G reviews preparations for ‘Run for Unity’ celebrations
- UK is racing ahead of world on green energy: Prashant Ruia
- How RBI's new P2P lending rules can hamper MobiKwik's IPO dream
- Three Must-Watch OTT Films This October: Tatva, Balu Gani Talkies, and Vaazhai
- BJP leaders meet Punjab Guv, seeks timely lifting of paddy
- ‘Dream came true’: Jammu sarangi legend thrilled to be named by PM Modi
Just In
Officials Crack Down on Fake Clinics in Parigi, Six Clinics Seized
In a crackdown on illegal medical practices, authorities conducted inspections in Parigi, Vikarabad district, seizing six clinics allegedly operating without valid medical credentials.
Vikarabad: In a crackdown on illegal medical practices, authorities conducted inspections in Parigi, Vikarabad district, seizing six clinics allegedly operating without valid medical credentials. The clinics—Raghavendra, Hanuman, Global, Gaffar, and Pallavi—were shut down as part of this operation, according to officials.
Vice Chairman of the Medical Council announced that cases will be registered against six individuals posing as doctors in these clinics. These individuals were reportedly providing medical treatments without the required qualifications, raising concerns about public health and safety in the area.
This decisive action is part of an ongoing effort to ensure qualified medical practitioners are delivering healthcare services to the public. Further investigations are underway to identify other unauthorized medical practices in the district.