Officials Crack Down on Fake Clinics in Parigi, Six Clinics Seized

In a crackdown on illegal medical practices, authorities conducted inspections in Parigi, Vikarabad district, seizing six clinics allegedly operating without valid medical credentials.

Vikarabad: In a crackdown on illegal medical practices, authorities conducted inspections in Parigi, Vikarabad district, seizing six clinics allegedly operating without valid medical credentials. The clinics—Raghavendra, Hanuman, Global, Gaffar, and Pallavi—were shut down as part of this operation, according to officials.

Vice Chairman of the Medical Council announced that cases will be registered against six individuals posing as doctors in these clinics. These individuals were reportedly providing medical treatments without the required qualifications, raising concerns about public health and safety in the area.

This decisive action is part of an ongoing effort to ensure qualified medical practitioners are delivering healthcare services to the public. Further investigations are underway to identify other unauthorized medical practices in the district.

