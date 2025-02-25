  • Menu
Officials criticised for laxity in protecting govt lands

Officials criticised for laxity in protecting govt lands
Khammam: CPI(M) State Committee Member Yarra Srikanth and Khammam Division Secretary Y Vikram criticised officials for their laxity in protecting government lands in Khammam city, saying that government lands in the city will be left without protection. On Monday, a delegation of CPI(M) Khammam Division submitted a request to the Khammam City Commissioner to protect the main government hospital premises in Khammam city.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that it is not right for the authorities to remain indifferent when the land of government hospitals in the heart of the city is being encroached upon. They said that they are trying to seize lands that have been in the government’s possession for 70 years in the name of inheritance. If the encroachment continues like this, there will be no more government lands in the city.

District Committee members MA Jabbar, SNaveen Reddy, Division Secretary members, and others participated in the event.

