Officials told to pace up road widening & junction beautification

Mahabubnagar: Excise, Culture and Tourism minster Dr V Srinivas Goud directed the concerned officials in the district to speed up the road widening and junction beautification works and ensures that they are completed on time without any delay.

Stressing that as the State government had already allocated funds for the road widening and beautification of junctions, the Minister asked the officials to immediately send the proposals of all the works on the major roads and junctions in the district and get immediate administrative sanctions for the same.

On Monday, the minister inspected the R&B intersection development works and Appannapally second Road over Bridge ROB works in Mahabubnagar municipality limits.

Later, the minister took part in a review meeting with the concerned officals of municipality, egnineering and Roads and Buildings department at KCR Eco Urban Park, and discussed on all the ongoing road widening works, junction development works, foot over bridges and other development works to be undertaken in Mahabubnagar municipality.

While addressing the review meeting of the officals, the Minister directed the authorities to take steps to complete the proposed major roads and junctions and complete them immediately.

"There is no dearth of funds for the development works in Mahabubnagar district. However, the officials must submit detailed proposals for the road widening and junction development works immediately and get administrative sanction," said the minister.

The minister stressed that every road must be wide enough to travel freely and every junction should be built magnificently. He also noted that greenery should be developed allover and plants must be planted in all the open government lands, observed the minister.

The minister also warned against illegal encroachment of government lands and nalas. He said under no circumstances should culverts and channels be encroached upon. The minister added that every road in the town should be connected to the main road and all the roads should be made to be very beautiful. He said that internal roads also need to be made bigger and wider. The Minister directed the officials to beautify the junctions like Granthalaya Square and East Kaman Square, which have historical significance.

On this occasion, the Minister thoroughly reviewed the development of the respective squares at the cross junctions and roads. The minister disclosed that the works will be undertaken after direct inspection of all the proposed roads and junctions. He said that along with boating for children, an adventure park should be developed in newly constructed Shilparam. Instructions were also given to the officials to install more playground equipment for children to play.

District Collector S. Venkata Rao, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Tejas Nandalal Pawar, Municipal Chairman KC Narsimhulu, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, PREE Narender, DE Vishnu, Municipal Engineer Benjamin and others took part in the programme.