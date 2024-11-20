  • Menu
Officials unavailable at Tahsildar office even at 11 am!

Delayed office hours spark public outrage

Gadwal: In a shameful development, the Tahsildar and other officials failed to report to the office in K T Doddi Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district even after 11:00 am, causing significant inconvenience to farmers and students waiting there from morning. Residents have alleged that this has become a routine issue at the Tahsildar office with officials regularly arriving late.

The public expressed frustration, stating that the delay in services has severely affected their daily activities. They demanded that the District Collector investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the Tahsildar and the concerned officials for their negligence. Citizens emphasised the urgent need for accountability to ensure timely delivery of services and relief from their persistent struggles.

