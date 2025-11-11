Oil Palm Cultivation Emerges as a Profitable Alternative for Farmers’ Economic Growth

Gadwal: District Horticulture Officer M.A. Akbar stated that oil palm cultivation offers farmers a sustainable path to financial growth with lower investment and higher profits compared to traditional crops, which have increasingly become a financial burden.

An awareness seminar on oil palm cultivation was organized on Tuesday at the Mandoddi Rythu Vedika under the auspices of the District Cooperative Department (Rajoli Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society) in collaboration with the Horticulture Department and TG Oil Fed. The meeting was presided over by Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (Single Window) Chairman Gopal Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, District Horticulture Officer M.A. Akbar emphasized that both the Central and State Governments are focusing on crops that provide better income with minimal investment. He explained that oil palm cultivation reduces the use of pesticides by over 90%, which in turn helps improve soil health and reduces environmental pollution — addressing major challenges faced by modern agriculture.

District Cooperative Officer Srinivas highlighted that India currently spends around ₹70,000 crore in foreign exchange every year to import palm oil. To reduce this heavy expenditure, the government is encouraging large-scale oil palm cultivation by providing subsidies to farmers. He noted that through cooperative societies, farmers can be better organized and guided for effective implementation of the crop, ensuring long-term economic benefits.

Srinivas further said that the government is working through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to spread awareness and motivate farmers to take up oil palm cultivation on a large scale.

The program also saw the participation of TG Oil Fed District Manager Sivanagi Reddy, Horticulture Officers Mahesh and Rajashekar, Mandal Agriculture Officer Surekha, AEOs, HEO Shivakumar, and Field Officers Yashwanth, Ashok, and Trivikram. Around 200 farmers from various villages attended the seminar and received valuable insights on oil palm farming techniques and government support schemes.

The event concluded with officials urging farmers to make use of government subsidies and technical support to adopt oil palm cultivation as a profitable alternative for their economic advancement.