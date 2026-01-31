  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Oil Tanker Collision Causes Traffic Jam in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 10:07 AM IST
Oil Tanker Collision Causes Traffic Jam in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
X

A road accident occurred on Saturday morning near Kaithapuram in Choutuppal Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. An oil tanker collided with a container truck from behind. Emergency services rescued the tanker driver, who was trapped in the cabin for over thirty minutes. He sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a local hospital.

The collision resulted in a traffic jam stretching for four kilometres on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. Authorities are working to clear the wreckage and manage the flow of traffic.

Tags

Road AccidentYadadri BhuvanagiriOil Tanker CollisionVijayawada–Hyderabad HighwayTraffic Jam IncidentChoutuppal Mandal Accident
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

BSE, NSE to conduct regular trading session on Budget Day

BSE, NSE to conduct regular trading session on Budget Day

National News

More
Share it
X