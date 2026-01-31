Oil Tanker Collision Causes Traffic Jam in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

A road accident occurred on Saturday morning near Kaithapuram in Choutuppal Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. An oil tanker collided with a container truck from behind. Emergency services rescued the tanker driver, who was trapped in the cabin for over thirty minutes. He sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a local hospital.

The collision resulted in a traffic jam stretching for four kilometres on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. Authorities are working to clear the wreckage and manage the flow of traffic.