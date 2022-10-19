Old lady tries to sell her grandson, held

Peddapalli: In an unfortunate incident, a woman, who allegedly tried to sell her seven-day old grandson, was taken into custody by the police at the Godavarikhani Government Area Hospital on Wednesday.

The alert hospital security had interrupted the deal and called in the police.

According to hospital staff, a pregnant woman, a resident of NTPC, had got admitted to the hospital seven days ago and gave birth to a baby boy.

Her mother Ramanamma was taking care of the mother and son. On Wednesday morning, it is said that while the baby's mother was sleeping, Ramanamma took away the baby from the ward and was trying to hand him over to another person. Hospital staff and security, who noticed her discussing the deal, interrupted her and alerted the police, who reached the spot and took Ramanamma into custody, while the baby was returned to his mother.

It is learnt that Ramanamma tried to sell the baby as her daughter was allegedly cheated by an auto-rickshaw driver, Bhanu. He had allegedly promised to marry her and taken her to Karimnagar. After impregnating her, he allegedly refused to marry her.

The baby's mother came to know about the incident only after the hospital security personnel informed her while returning the baby to her.