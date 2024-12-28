OMG! Who will control the temple?

Bhupalapaly: The situation at the Manjoor Nagar Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Bhupalpally is quite chaotic. The current MLA, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, is pressuring officials to hand over the temple to the Endowments department, claiming that they can manage the temple themselves. On the other hand, former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, alleges that this is an attempt to take control of the temple.

The construction of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple was started with a goal of public welfare, and within a year, the deity was installed. Since then, devotees have been visiting the temple, and daily rituals and offerings are being conducted. The temple construction is almost complete, with only a few works like the Rajagopuram, North Gate, Yagashala, and compound wall remaining.

Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and his wife are determined to complete the construction and hand over the temple to the Endowments department only after it’s fully finished. This has left the temple’s situation in a state of confusion, with locals comparing it to a dilemma where releasing or holding on to the temple both have their own set of problems. The temple land has been disputed in the past and even reached the courts. The people of Bhupalpally are now waiting to see what will happen next.