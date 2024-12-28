Live
- India’s current account deficit to remain in 1.2-1.5 pc range of GDP in FY25
- Cooking garlic, onions at high heat may be harmful to your heart: Study
- Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled in Q3, AR glasses set to grow in 2025
- APSRTC To Run Special Bus Services for Sankranti Festival
- Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships
- Discover the Best Hair Dryers of the Year 2024
- Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Toll touches 20 as another victim succumbs to burns
- True statesman, kind, dedicated public servant: Biden pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh
- ECL unveils biogas plant for sustainable waste mgmt
- Adhyayanotsavams at Srivari temple from Dec 30
Just In
OMG! Who will control the temple?
MLA, former MLA slug it out over management of newly constructed Venkateswara Swamy Temple
Bhupalapaly: The situation at the Manjoor Nagar Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Bhupalpally is quite chaotic. The current MLA, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, is pressuring officials to hand over the temple to the Endowments department, claiming that they can manage the temple themselves. On the other hand, former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, alleges that this is an attempt to take control of the temple.
The construction of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple was started with a goal of public welfare, and within a year, the deity was installed. Since then, devotees have been visiting the temple, and daily rituals and offerings are being conducted. The temple construction is almost complete, with only a few works like the Rajagopuram, North Gate, Yagashala, and compound wall remaining.
Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and his wife are determined to complete the construction and hand over the temple to the Endowments department only after it’s fully finished. This has left the temple’s situation in a state of confusion, with locals comparing it to a dilemma where releasing or holding on to the temple both have their own set of problems. The temple land has been disputed in the past and even reached the courts. The people of Bhupalpally are now waiting to see what will happen next.