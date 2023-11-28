On last day of campaigning these party leaders gear up for last step

Hyderabad: Telangana assembly election campaign will end on Tuesday. The mics will be muted at 5pm. The campaigns that have been raging for the past few days will be stopped. The Election Commission has completed all arrangements for polling.

35,655 polling stations have been set up across the state. There are 2,290 candidates in the fray. On the other hand, on the last day of the campaign, the leaders of all major parties will conduct a whirlwind campaign.

Who is campaigning and where:

• Rahul Gandhi - Road show, corner meetings in Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Malkajgiri constituencies of Hyderabad

• Priyanka Gandhi - Zaheerabad

• Revanth Reddy - Kamareddy, Domakonda, Bibipet

• KCR - Warangal, Gajwel

• Harish Rao - Siddipet, Chegunta

• Pawan Kalyan - Road Show from Balanagar Cross Roads to Hasmat Pate

• Devendra Fadnavis - Devarakonda, Palakurthi, Narsampet

• Eknath Shinde - Adilabad, Dharmapuri.