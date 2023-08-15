Live
One and half-year-old drowns in bucket full of water in Nizamabad
Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl on Monday evening accidentally drowned in a bucket full of water at her house in Uthanda village of Kotagiri mandal of the district.
According to the sources, the mishap took place when the girl’s parents were busy with household work. The child, Vedashree, who was playing in the house, fell into the bucket.
The parents, who found the child lying unconscious in the bucket, rushed her to the government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.
