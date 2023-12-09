Live
- Employees believe offices not ready for new way of working
- Government should take responsibility for cyclone loss: BJP
- Rajamahendravaram: Annual conference of APDF tomorrow
- OpenAI working with ex-Twitter India head to navigate AI landscape: report
- I.N.D.I.A block a non-entity in Kerala
- Damage due to cyclone Chandrababu Naidu flays govt for failure to take precautionary measures
- BRS chief KCR elected as leader of legislative party in assembly
- Limitations of Microsoft Edge Copilot AI in Summarizing YouTube Videos
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Submarine Day’ celebrated at ENC
- Star Cement in Rs 22,000-cr capex drive
Just In
One dead, several injured after a Bolero collides cement tanker in Vikarabad
Highlights
A fatal road accident took place near Rakancherla of Puduru mandal of Vikarabad where a Bolero collided with a cement tanker
VIKARABAD: A fatal road accident took place near Rakancherla of Puduru mandal of Vikarabad where a Bolero collided with a cement tanker parked on the Hyderabad-Bijapur main road leaving one dead and fifteen injured severely.
A road accident happened while the passengers travelling in Bolero were returning after attending a function. All the injured belong to the same village.
The injured were shifted to the government hospital. After first aid, the injured were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS