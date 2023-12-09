  • Menu
One dead, several injured after a Bolero collides cement tanker in Vikarabad

Highlights

A fatal road accident took place near Rakancherla of Puduru mandal of Vikarabad where a Bolero collided with a cement tanker

VIKARABAD: A fatal road accident took place near Rakancherla of Puduru mandal of Vikarabad where a Bolero collided with a cement tanker parked on the Hyderabad-Bijapur main road leaving one dead and fifteen injured severely.

A road accident happened while the passengers travelling in Bolero were returning after attending a function. All the injured belong to the same village.

The injured were shifted to the government hospital. After first aid, the injured were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

