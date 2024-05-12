Over to voters: Campaign for LS polls ends in State

Hyderabad: The election campaign for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana ended on Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj informed that 90,000 employees are participating in the election duties and a holiday is declared with pay on May 13.

Speaking at a press conference here, Vikas Raj said that non-locals should not be in the constituencies after 5 PM from Saturday and warned that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules.

“Section 144 will be imposed across the Telangana State.160 central forces have come to Telangana for security and 60,000 police personal are on duty.

Symbols of any political parties should not be broadcast on TV channels,” the CEO informed. He said the bulk SMS related to elections is banned and exit polls are banned till June 1.





All the private organisations in Telangana must give paid leave to their employees on May 13.



Vikas Raj further stated that non-locals should not be present in function halls, community halls and lodges.

“There are 35,809 polling stations in Telangana. More than 87,000 ballot units are being used in the elections. Instructions have been given to keep the posters in the polling station premises so that the voters do not get confused.

Three lakh employees have been appointed for the election and so far 320 crores of cash, liquor and drugs have been seized,” he added.











