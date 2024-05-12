Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
N Chandrababu Naidu offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala
Highlights
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu worshipped Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday night at the end of the electioneering.
Tirupati : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu worshipped Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday night at the end of the electioneering. He reached Tirumala from Chittoor after completing his last election meeting there. On this occasion, unprecedented security arrangements were made at the guest house and around the temple. Clad in traditional clothing, Naidu reached the temple through the Vaikuntam queue complex.
TTD has stopped queue line to enable Naidu to enter the temple without any hassles and have darshan. Maha laghudarshan was provided to him as there will be no break during evening hours. After offering prayers, Naidu reached the guest house and left for Tirupati airport to go to Hyderabad by a special aircraft.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS