N Chandrababu Naidu offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala

Tirupati : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu worshipped Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday night at the end of the electioneering. He reached Tirumala from Chittoor after completing his last election meeting there. On this occasion, unprecedented security arrangements were made at the guest house and around the temple. Clad in traditional clothing, Naidu reached the temple through the Vaikuntam queue complex.

TTD has stopped queue line to enable Naidu to enter the temple without any hassles and have darshan. Maha laghudarshan was provided to him as there will be no break during evening hours. After offering prayers, Naidu reached the guest house and left for Tirupati airport to go to Hyderabad by a special aircraft.