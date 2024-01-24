One died, another injured after speedy car hit and run

Hyderabad: In a horrific accident, one person died and another severely injured after a speedy car hit their bike near Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills road no 36 in wee hours on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the car escaped from the spot. The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment and the person who died on spot was shifted to the state-run hospital for the postmortem.

The police found that both of them were working as bouncers in the pub. Police said, the accident happened while they were going home after completing their duties.

Police registered a case and investigation is being done verifying CCTV footage.