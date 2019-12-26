One injured during Mahesh Babu's photoshoot in Hyderabad

Several fans of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned up to witness his photoshoot which led to mild commotion here on Wednesday.

During the commotion, a fan of the actor identified as Lakshmi Narayana injured after a barricade fell on his leg. He was shifted to a hospital and a case was registered under 336 and 337 sections of IPC against the shoot organizers.

According to the Chandanagar police, the organizers had arranged the photoshoot with issuing 1000 passes to the people. But a whopping of 1800 people turned up to the venue leading to the stampede.