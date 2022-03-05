'One nation - one driving card' soon

Karimnagar: The Central government has brought many reforms in the transport sector in recent times for the benefit of the public.

Aiming to issue driving licenses and vehicle documents (RPs) uniformly across the country smart cards with full details were being issued now. It might be noted Driving License (DL)and Registration Certificate (RC) DL/RC cards were previously printed state-wise.

As part of the reforms, the same policy is being implemented across the country (One nation One Card). As part of this, like other States, RC was being issued Indian Union Vehicle Registration Certificate under the name of Telangana State. Indian Union Driving License DL was being printed under the name Telangana State.

Details such as date of issuance of driving license by RTA on new card, expiry date of any vehicles (non-transport, transport) such as AR, LMV, MC, WG, motor cab, whether one was licensed to drive those vehicles, issue date, badge number, dates of receipt, driving license, blood group, organ donation and others were printed on the back of the card.

The RC card also includes full details of the vehicle along with the vehicle registration, expiration and number. The Centre for vehicle registration has set up a special portal called Vahan and many states have participated in it.

Currently DL, RC in Telangana having the details on the State internet while other States embedding them in vehicle portal Vahan. Overcoming technical problems, Telangana would soon join this portal, informed the RTA officials.

The DL card issued to the disabled persons now comes with a tag invalid carriage. The vehicle number on the card should include any other details of which vehicle would be driven. But these were not currently printed and full details would be printed soon.

The process of employing the new software developed for the issuance of new cards has been underway in the joint Karimnagar district. The Transport department has started the process of issuing RC and DL cards by changing the software at the offices and new computers purchased for this purpose.

"DL, RC cards would be sent to motorists' addresses. Those who have applied for international driving licenses could get their cards from the offices. We are taking necessary steps to ensure that those who come to the RTA office do not face any difficulties", Deputy transport Commissioner, Mamindla Chandrashekar Goud told The Hans India.