One-third of districts of Telangana bear Covid scourge

Hyderabad: Covid-19 impact in Telangana is more felt in nearly one-third of the total districts than in other places where numbers are very few.

The highest number of positive cases have occurred in GHMC limits comprising Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts.

The other districts that account for double digit cases, as on Saturday, are Warangal Urban, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nalgonda and Adilabad. On Saturday, Hyderabad topped the list with 105 cases.

The reason is most of the foreign returnees are from Hyderabad. Also, the Old City falls in this district. More than 630 persons from this district attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.

As almost all positive cases detected in the last few days are found to have travel history of attending the Delhi programme, Hyderabad figures are bound to jump higher in the coming days.

Districts like Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool are at the bottom of the ladder with very few infected cases reported so far.