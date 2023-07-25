  • Menu
One worker killed after cement mixture machine collapses from building’s 4th floor

Highlights

The incident took place at the factory located in Mellacheruvu village when the concrete mixture was being shifted from ground floor to construct a slab on the sixth floor

Suryapet: In a shocking incident, a worker died and two others sustained grievous injuries when a machine carrying concrete mixture collapsed at a cement factory in Suryapet district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at the factory located in Mellacheruvu village when the concrete mixture was being shifted from ground floor to construct a slab on the sixth floor. The machine got stuck on the fourth floor. Some workers were repairing it but suddenly it collapsed and fell down along with three workers resulting in death of one person and injuring two others.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, a senior police official said. Rescue operations are underway at the factory, he said. Asked about reports that several people were trapped following the mishap, the official said based on preliminary information no one seems to have been trapped. However, they can confirm on it only after the equipment is removed from the place, the official said.

