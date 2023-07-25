Live
- Noise launches its First Smart Ring, Luna Ring; consolidates its leadership in smart wearables with New Form Factor
- Punjabi Bagh Building Collapse-Kejriwal government announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid for victims’ family
- After Hijab issue in 2022 Udupi on headline for Voyeurism College Incident Sparks Outrage and Controversy
- Trainee collectors toured Paderu
- Number of dengue cases less than last year, says Odisha govt
- Two days holidays for education institutions
- Thunderstorms are likely in GHMC limits in the next 24 hours
- Former MLA Akula Rajender, ex-MLC Rangareddy to join BJP
- One worker killed after cement mixture machine collapses from building’s 4th floor
- Heavy rains to bring more woes in Hyderabad today
Just In
Noise launches its First Smart Ring, Luna Ring; consolidates its leadership in smart wearables with New Form Factor
Punjabi Bagh Building Collapse-Kejriwal government announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid for victims’ family
After Hijab issue in 2022 Udupi on headline for Voyeurism College Incident Sparks Outrage and Controversy
Trainee collectors toured Paderu
Number of dengue cases less than last year, says Odisha govt
Two days holidays for education institutions
One worker killed after cement mixture machine collapses from building’s 4th floor
The incident took place at the factory located in Mellacheruvu village when the concrete mixture was being shifted from ground floor to construct a slab on the sixth floor
Suryapet: In a shocking incident, a worker died and two others sustained grievous injuries when a machine carrying concrete mixture collapsed at a cement factory in Suryapet district on Tuesday.
According to the police, the incident took place at the factory located in Mellacheruvu village when the concrete mixture was being shifted from ground floor to construct a slab on the sixth floor. The machine got stuck on the fourth floor. Some workers were repairing it but suddenly it collapsed and fell down along with three workers resulting in death of one person and injuring two others.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital, a senior police official said. Rescue operations are underway at the factory, he said. Asked about reports that several people were trapped following the mishap, the official said based on preliminary information no one seems to have been trapped. However, they can confirm on it only after the equipment is removed from the place, the official said.