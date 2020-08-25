Online has become lifeline for education: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Warangal: Online has now become the Life-line for education, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, terming it a 'blessing in disguise' and recommended that educational institutions develop purposeful and well-defined online courses and mitigate and compensate for the impediments posed and inconvenience caused due to COVID-19 pandemic to the education system and learners.

Delivering the inaugural address at the National Webinar on 'Online Education – The Opportunities and Challenges' organised by the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW) on Tuesday, she said that in these difficult times, digital education and online education (OLE) fill the void for classroom education while minimising the chances of any infection to students until classes resume.

She appreciated the Telangana Government for initiating online education before any other State in the country and suggested that in India, OLE can act as an enabler of Inclusive Education by facilitating learning across diverse geographies.

Prof. Anand Kishore Kola, the Convenor of the Webinar and NIT Director Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao also spoke on the webinar in which over 1,000 participated.