Only BRS represents the soul & identity of Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that Telangana was betrayed by Congress and A Revanth Reddy’s false promises, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that it was the time to teach a lesson to the Delhi parties.

The BRS launched a sharp criticism against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the state had suffered immensely for trusting a ‘deceptive leader’. Speaking at a BRS party workers’ meeting in Malkajgiri, KTR accused Revanth of misleading the public with empty promises, while alleging that the Congress party’s baseless assurances have pushed people into distress. “Believing a fraudster once is one's mistake. But falling for him repeatedly becomes our mistake,” KTR cautioned, urging people to reject the Congress decisively in all upcoming elections, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

Rama Rao said that despite the deteriorating state of affairs in Telangana, only Revanth Reddy appears to be celebrating. “His own Ministers, MLAs, and party workers are dissatisfied; the public needs no explanation,” he said, describing it as a direct outcome of Congress’s failed governance. He praised Malkajgiri MLA Rajasekhar Reddy for his relentless efforts in addressing public issues. “From taking up major concerns like dumping yards to protesting against government negligence, Rajasekhar Reddy has proven that electing a good leader leads to meaningful change,” KTR said. Calling for a political course correction, KTR urged voters to deliver a strong message to both Congress and BJP in upcoming local bodies election. “No matter the occasion, it’s time to make both parties accountable,” he stated, asserting that BRS is the only party that truly represents the soul and identity of Telangana.

KTR invited all party cadres and supporters to take part in the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations on April 27. “Completing 25 years is a significant achievement for any political party.