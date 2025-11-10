Only Congress can ensure devpt: Bhatti’s final plea in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: DeputyChief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday stated that the development of the Jubilee Hills constituency was possible only with the Congress Party.

On the final day of election campaigning in the Jubilee Hills constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu conducted a whirlwind tour across multiple divisions seeking votes for the Congress party. The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. On this occasion, they conducted a door-to-door campaign, meeting people along the way and learning about their issues.

While touring the streets of Mothinagar, Bhatti Vikramarka explained to the people about the development works and welfare schemes implemented by the government. He appealed to the public to ensure a massive majority victory for the ongress candidate, Naveen Yadav, who is contesting in the by-election.

Speaking to the people, he said that the development of this area depends entirely on their vote. He assured them that the issues brought to his notice would be resolved. Bhatti Vikramarka said that every step the government takes is for the future generations and the overall development of the state. He added that the welfare of all communities was possible only with the Congress Party. He emphasised the need to elect Naveen Yadav, who is always accessible to the people and well aware of local issues. The Deputy Chief Minister also urged every voter to exercise their right to vote on the day of the by-election without fail.

The Deputy Chief Minister campaigned in seven divisions on Sunday. Starting early in the morning from Praja Bhavan, he first reached Moosarambagh (ErraGadda Division) and conducted door-to-door campaigning alongside Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. He also held a special coordination meeting with the minister to review the local situation.

Later, he moved to the Yousufguda Division, where he campaigned alongside Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and then held a review meeting with local leaders and the minister to assess ground conditions. Subsequently, he visited the Vengalrao Nagar Division, where he met Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Vakiti Srihari. In the Rahmath Nagar Division, he held discussions with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and in the Borabanda Division, he reviewed the situation with Seethakka (D Anasuya).

Finally, in the Yousufguda Division, Bhatti held a press conference along with T P C C President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir. Afterwards, at the Congress Party office in Yousufguda, the Deputy Chief Minister held a detailed review meeting with all available ministers and party leaders.