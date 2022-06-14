Only KCR's family is benefitted in State: Eatala

Huzurangar ( Suryapet): BJP MLA Eatala Rajender stated that posts do not come from buying or from begging.

He participated as chief guest at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 8-year Public Welfare Governance Conference held at Huzurnagar in the district. Addressing the gathering, he said that people with high hopes and expectations believed and supported K Chandrashekar Rao during the 14-year Telangana movement and made him CM of the State but, but he failed to fulfil their aspirations.

He mocked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his announcement of launching a national party by ignoring the State issues. He described KCR as a man of betrayal who always says impossible things possible by him.

He said the State government has not yet increased the tribal reservations which were assured on the floor of the Assembly.

He stated that instead of giving new lands, the TRS government is grabbing the lands of tribals, which are under their control. He questioned TRS leaders that is Golden Telangana means making tribal to poorest of the poor. Recalling the statement of KCR that golden Telangana would not be possible without lighting up the lives of Dalits, Eatela said KCR showing his true colours after becoming Chief Minister. In the State, entire family of KCR enjoying positions while the people are becoming pooer day by day.

People of the State are more against CM KCR than his party MLAs and Ministers, he asserted

He listed out the BJP-led Central government's welfare schemes, achievements and milestones.