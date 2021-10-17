  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Only the deserving should get benefits

Hemanth
x

Hemanth

Highlights

The thought of linking Aadhaar to liquor sales is an idea that should be seriously considered.

The thought of linking Aadhaar to liquor sales is an idea that should be seriously considered.

This will not only help in having proper data about those who consume liquor, but the government can also know who should be barred from getting welfare schemes so that only the real deserving people get the benefit of government schemes.

No government is serious to implement total prohibition as it has become major source of revenue for them.

Hemanth, Halia, Nalgonda

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X