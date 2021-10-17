Only the deserving should get benefits

The thought of linking Aadhaar to liquor sales is an idea that should be seriously considered.

This will not only help in having proper data about those who consume liquor, but the government can also know who should be barred from getting welfare schemes so that only the real deserving people get the benefit of government schemes.

No government is serious to implement total prohibition as it has become major source of revenue for them.

Hemanth, Halia, Nalgonda

