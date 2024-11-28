Operation Chabutra conducted in Nalgonda town at midnight: DSP Sivarama

Khammam: On Tuesday midnight, under the orders of District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar IPS, a comprehensive “Operation Chabutra” was conducted in Nalgonda town under the supervision of DSP K Sivarama Reddy. The operation was carried out in the jurisdiction of One Town, Two Town, and Rural Police Stations, involving four Circle Inspectors (CIs), 12 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and 80 constables, organised into 10 checking teams with 10 patrolling units covering the entire town.

During the operation, 84 individuals found wandering suspiciously on the roads were detained and counselled by the DSP. Authorities seized 48 bikes, 5 cars, 3 autos, and 80 cell phones from them. Additionally, 24 individuals caught driving under the influence of alcohol were booked for drunk driving (DD) cases.

The DSP emphasised that activities such as idling on chabutras (platforms), loitering on roads on bikes causing disturbance to colony residents, drunk driving leading to road accidents, creating disturbances, and suspicious movement on roads will not be tolerated. He announced that such drives will now be conducted regularly to curb these activities. He further stated that a significant number of crimes involve minors and individuals below 30 years of age. Counselling sessions for these individuals could help reduce such crimes substantially.

The police appealed to the residents of Nalgonda to cooperate in transforming the town into a crime-free area. All those detained during the night were brought to the District Police Headquarters’ TTI Centre. There, in the presence of their parents, further counselling was conducted on the consequences of wandering late at night without reason, drunk driving, and its adverse impacts.