Oppn making false allegations against NRC, CAA: BJP

Asifabad: Opposition parties have been making false allegations on National Register of Citizen (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stated BJP Sirpur Assembly in-charge Dr. Kothapalli Srinivas, while addressing a workshop on NRC and CAA at Padmashali Bhavan in Kagaznagar of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said that the government does not deprive any one of their citizenship by the CAA and the State government do not have the right to resist and only Parliament has the right to make laws on matter of citizenship. He criticised that the opposition parties have been playing cheap vote bank politics in the name of CAA and called upon the BJP activists to create awareness among the people on CAA and NRC and to fight for the victory of the party in civic polls.

party district president JB Foudel, taluka convenor Kongara Satyanarayana, Asifabad convenor Chakrapani, former ZPTC Durgam Lingaiah, Kesari Anjaneyulu Goud, BJP women wing leader Dr Kothapalli Anitha, Asifabad Assembly in-charge Ajmeera Atmaram Naik, senior leader Ravi Srinivas, mandal presidents and activists and others were present.