Oppn playing cheap tricks in Dubbaka: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the political strategies adopted by the opposition parties for the Dubbaka byelections would rebound on them. TRS was least bothered about their moves and would win the polls with higher majority than the last time, he said.

Interacting with media after the launch of Dharani portal, KCR said that the Congress and BJP are sweating it out and were enacting high-voltage political drama, but all their attempts will not help them to win the polls.

"TRS would win hands down," he said. It may be mentioned here that the seizure of money from the residence of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao's relative triggered political storm recently. The TRS chief said that such cheap tricks were part of the opposition parties' strategy which they will enact till the voters cast their vote in the byelection.

TRS senior leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been entrusted with the responsibility of the party's victory in the byelections. TRS had fielded S Sujatha, wife of S Ramalinga Reddy, who recently died. The Congress has fielded former senior Congress leader Ch Muthyam Reddy's son Srinivas Reddy as its potential candidate.