Opposition wants to create violence during elections- Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that the opposition was trying to create riots and take advantage in the ensuing elections.

Talking to the media after seeing MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was attacked and was under treatment at Yashoda Hospital here on Tuesday. Harish Rao ridiculed the opposition parties for mocking the attack on the party leader. He said that even senior leaders were also making cheap comments. The BRS doesn't need such methods to get elected in the elections. "When the doctors are saying that they have removed some part of the small intestine by cutting 15 centimetres, the opposition leaders are making cheap comments, which shows their political bankruptcy," said Harish Rao.

The Minister said that the police have been investigating the case. They have gathered the call details and they have responsibility to bring out the truth. Hope they crack the case within a couple of days, said Rao. He said that Telangana has not seen such murder politics in the past. This type of murder politics was seen in Rayalaseema and Bihar. There were no such attacks in the history of the State, he said.

Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao never has any grudge against anyone. If he had any grudge many people would have been in the jail. "The Congress leaders were involved in housing scams swallowing crores of rupees. We would have sent them into jail. There is 'cash for vote' case but we have not done anything," said Rao. He said that elections should be in a democratic manner and the party has confidence in the judiciary.